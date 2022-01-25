Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €123.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($144.32) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.47 ($132.35).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €91.36 ($103.82) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99. Puma has a 12-month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($131.14).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

