Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.47 ($132.35).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €91.36 ($103.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.99. Puma has a 1-year low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.