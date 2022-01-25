Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 49.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. 110,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,658. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $333.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
