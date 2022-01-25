Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 49.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. 110,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,658. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $333.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

