Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.32 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 56,607.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $211.92 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

