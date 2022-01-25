PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14. PTC has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PTC by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in PTC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

