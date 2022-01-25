Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 73,610 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,610 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.37, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

