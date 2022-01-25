Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 596 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $153.29 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.49.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

