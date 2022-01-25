Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 381 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Okta by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Okta by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Okta by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $190.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.53 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.