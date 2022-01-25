Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.42 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,957 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

