Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.17 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 189.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,091 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 134.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 179,526 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 78.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 88.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229 over the last ninety days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

