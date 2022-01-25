Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 352,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 288,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 528,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period.

BSCL opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

