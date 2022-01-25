Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 8,962 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 333.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $524,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,744,980 shares of company stock valued at $307,647,603 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of -971.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.