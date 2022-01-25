Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $192.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.28. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

