ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.79% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,981,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 446.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24.

