Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,674,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,972,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,449,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD stock opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

