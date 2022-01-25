Project Pai Hits Market Cap of $5.26 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $446,752.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00086731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000222 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,791,815,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,724,559 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.