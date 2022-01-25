Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 164 ($2.21) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PHP. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.92) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 141.98 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

