Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Remi Anthony Berthelet Purchases 120,000 Shares

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Remi Anthony Berthelet acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$20,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,400.

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite, and Banff formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

