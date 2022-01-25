PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 770.2% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,028,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 910,748 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.