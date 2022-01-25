PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Financial Contrast

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A TechTarget 8.70% 20.50% 8.43%

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and TechTarget’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TechTarget $148.38 million 16.09 $17.07 million $0.67 123.67

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 0 2 6 0 2.75

TechTarget has a consensus target price of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Summary

TechTarget beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing. The company was founded on May 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

