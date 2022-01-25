PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $182.00 at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $187.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.32.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $155.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.79. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

