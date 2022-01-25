PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.40% of PotlatchDeltic worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 274,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,240 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 100,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

