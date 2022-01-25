PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,592 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of PotlatchDeltic worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCH traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. 5,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,602. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

