Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.02 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00012713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and $970,363.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00050464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.62 or 0.06599050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,398.03 or 1.00012688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.