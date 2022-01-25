PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,806 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

