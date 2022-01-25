PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $52,000 in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,291,000.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

