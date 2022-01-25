PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

