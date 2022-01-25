PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

