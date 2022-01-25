PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $8,063,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 153,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 342,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after buying an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

