PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,170 Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of BATT opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

