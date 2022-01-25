Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 222,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,905,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLUG. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

