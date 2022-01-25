Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. Plug Power has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

