PlatON (LAT) Price Hits $0.0640

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $146.94 million and $6.07 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00042076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,277,544 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

