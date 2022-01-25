Piper Sandler Boosts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $50.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HFC stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

