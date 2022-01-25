PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Shares of PHX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.91.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $533,991 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

