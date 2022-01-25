Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 4367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Specifically, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,656 shares of company stock worth $833,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.