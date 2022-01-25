PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $480.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

PETS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PetMed Express by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PetMed Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.