Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.35

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 111651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

