Permission Coin Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $21.05 million and approximately $487,911.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.09 or 0.06603381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.18 or 0.99817144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049777 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,847,761,140 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

