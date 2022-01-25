Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 4.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 7,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 354,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 2,548.91%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

