Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 4.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 7,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 354,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 2,548.91%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
