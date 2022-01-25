PerkinElmer (PKI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PKI opened at $174.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

