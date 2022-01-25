PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0275 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $387.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00131412 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

