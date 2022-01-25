People s United Financial Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $364.84 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.21 and a 200 day moving average of $377.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

