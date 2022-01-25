People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 769.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.