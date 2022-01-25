People s United Financial Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $451.24 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.13 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.72.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

