People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,134,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,045,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,670,000 after buying an additional 5,676,634 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after buying an additional 5,044,415 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

