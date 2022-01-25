Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.94

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and traded as high as $24.23. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 10,507 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

