Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Announces $0.27 Dividend

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of PEGRY opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

PEGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

