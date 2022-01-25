Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $49.00. The stock traded as low as $38.94 and last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 40786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.