Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTON. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.